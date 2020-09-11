Friendship celebrated after homes in Detroit leveled by flames: 'We're family'

STAYTON, OR (KPTV) - It will be awhile before the full impact of the devastation from the wildfires in Oregon is realized, but many families are already feeling the impacts on their lives.
In some areas, entire towns have been leveled by flames, including the town of Detroit. But amidst the pain and loss, community members are also stepping up and helping each other through the difficult time.
One group of friends say they won't let these fires destroy their spirit. They gathered at a brewery in Stayton on Friday, sharing that pretty much everyone in the group has lost a home in Detroit.
But they said Fridays were also their normal nights to gather and have fun, so that's what they wanted to do.
"At least we had a great part right before it ended," Sam Murphy said. "We did, didn’t we?"
Summers on the lake are a way of life for the group of friends. So, as flames tore through Detroit earlier this week, the devastation was felt immediately.
"He radioed in to me and goes, 'how’s your house?' and I didn’t know what to say, Murphy said. "I was thinking, 'God, he’s not going to believe it’s down, it’s gone,' and I didn’t expect him to go, 'we have nothing left.' That is shocking."
But when they learned their friend Jared had lost his home and his parents were about to experience the same, they knew they couldn't let that happen.
"His parents' property has burned 360 degrees around his house, and we’ve gone there several times and dumped water on it, and we saved his parents’ family farm," Dan Burrus said.
So, they took their own equipment into town and started fighting the flames. But not just for their friend - they did it for everyone they could.
"We’ve saved at least two houses that we know of with Rob’s little water truck," Burrus said. "He’s got a great little water truck. We’ve ran around trying to put out little fires here and there, you know, just along the sides of the roads."
Because the group says this isn't just a community.
"Everything," Burrus said. "It’s everything. That’s it. We’re all family."
On Friday, the owners of Snow Peak Brewery let the group in to celebrate that they still have each other.
A local burger shop also provided free food for everyone. The owners said they have been closed because of the heavy smoke, but had to do something to give their friends a place to be and just have fun.
