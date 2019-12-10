OAK GROVE, OR (KPTV) – Two coffee shop owners are coming together after a terminal cancer diagnosis.
Dave McAdams, the owner of The Local Coffee Shop in Oak Grove, is battling cancer. He was recently told by doctors that he doesn’t have much time left to live. McAdams and his wife, Tina, are friends with Pixie Adams, the owner of Moonlight Coffee House in Oak Grove.
Adams is a breast cancer survivor and had her last surgery for a double mastectomy in 2017, opening up her coffee house two weeks later. Now, Adams is helping to host a fundraiser Wednesday at The Local Coffee Shop off Southeast McLoughlin Boulevard to help the McAdams raise money for medical expenses.
“Community over competition, friendship over business,” Adams said. "And so I am going to be there to support them in a way that is going to actually help put money in their pocket, help to support their business, so that it helps to create something that will be there even when Dave is not."
Tina McAdams says she and her husband are grateful for Adams’ friendship and help.
"I actually have never seen her as a competitor, and for her to reach out as a community partner and want to help us, it totally means the world to us," Tina McAdams said.
Every dollar spent at the fundraising event, including tips, will benefit the McAdams. They just ask for people to be patient, as they only have one machine at the shop. The event will run from 9 a.m. through 2 p.m.
Donations can also be made online here.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.