Frightening and mysterious illness affects some regular marijuana users

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A frightening and mysterious illness is affecting some regular, long-term marijuana users. It's called Cannabinoid Hyperemesis Syndrome, or CHS.

The syndrome only affects certain people, and doctors aren't quite sure who is really at risk of developing symptoms, which can include uncontrollable vomiting, sometimes for days, as well as extreme stomach pain.

"It's terrible," said Dennis Morgan.

About 10 years ago, Morgan said it first hit him.

“Extreme nausea, a lot of stomach cramps, headache, and bottom line is there’s no relief from it," said Morgan. "You can’t get any relief.”

It wasn't until his second time in the emergency room, when he said he was diagnosed with CHS. Morgan said he's been smoking pot for decades.

“If you get hit with this, it will be an experience you’ll never forget," he said.

“There is so much about this condition that we still do not know, and I think there’s considerable scientific research left to be done," said Dr. Matt Noble, an emergency room physician at OHSU and toxicologist with the Oregon Poison Center.

He said while the syndrome is uncommon, he does believe more cases are most likely being reported.

“How many cases are we seeing of Cannabinoid Hyperemesis Syndrome, the short answer is we really don’t know," said Dr. Noble. “I think it’s important to remember, historically, this has been a difficult entity to study and there’s resistance I think among cannabis users to potentially acknowledge the role that cannabis may be playing in their symptoms."

And what that role exactly is, Dr. Noble said doctors aren't quite sure yet.

But he said there are several theories, one being that the concentration of THC in marijuana has gone up in recent years and that could play some part.

“It’s a horrifically debilitating clinical syndrome and one that I wouldn’t wish on anyone," said Dr. Noble.

For Morgan, he said cutting back on smoking has helped.

“You never know when it’s going to hit you," said Morgan. "My last episode was in July of last year."

"It’s usually a 12-hour ride and I went two days," he continued. "Knock on wood, it’s not gonna come bite me again.”

Dr. Noble said if someone wants to truly relieve their symptoms, they should stop smoking pot for good.

What's also interesting about this syndrome, heat seems to give patients temporary relief. A lot of times when someone says they smoke pot and can only find relief with a hot shower or bath, that's a good indication for doctors that it could be CHS.