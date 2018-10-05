HILLSBORO, OR (KPTV) - He started swimming in his neighborhood pool at the age of five.
Now Ethan Heasley is on the verge of using that important life skill as a future in higher learning.
A middle-distance racer and individual medley swimmer, the lovely locks and team USA strokes of Hillsboro’s Heasley are bringing the heat in the High School Spotlight.
17-year-old Ethan Heasley makes it look easy.
“I think the mental fortitude is really the key part to make sure that those go well,” Heasley said.
Bathing for a decade in the chlorine of competitive swim with the Hillsboro Heat, the junior from Faith Bible High School owns a 4.0 GPA in the classroom and 22 Oregon records in the pool.
“My hope more than anything else is that he inspires not only the athletes that he trains with every day but the athletes that we have coming up through the program,” Hillsboro Swim Team Head Coach James Resare said.
The Scholastic All-American celebrated his 17th birthday this August in Fiji.
“Just enjoying a tropical place because I hadn't really been that far out of the country before. I've been to Canada but not out of the continent,” Heasley said.
Ethan took part in the out of this world opportunity, competing at the Junior Pan Pacific Championships in Siva, Fiji, that was before floating on to Eilat, Israel for the World Junior Open Water Championships in September.
“That was really your first step to get into international competition with the U.S, so those were my first two experiences,” he said.
From the Shute Aquatics Center in Hillsboro to the Red Sea.
“The Red Sea, you could basically see like it was a normal pool. You could see the bottom, you could see fish swimming around,” Heasley said.
Heasley has high hopes for what's next, having already taken or taking college recruiting trips to Indiana, Texas, Cal and Stanford.
“Just kind of keeping that ball rolling, enjoying the process and then just having a lot of fun has kind of benefited me to keep reasonable goals but setting them high enough so they are scary but not so scary that you aren't willing to chase them,” he said
Ethan has another year before he makes the call on college. There is no wrong choice for the bright kid who is interested in business and kinesiology.
