BATTLE GROUND, WA (KPTV) - A Battle Ground High School star is nearing his dream of playing Division I basketball in his home state.
6-foot-9 with a scholarship in his back pocket before ever tipping off junior year, life is good for Battle Ground’s Kaden Perry.
“Hey, that's the Gonzaga commit, kid,” Perry said. “I don't want to be going out there, 'oh, that's the Gonzaga commit kid? He's really soft. I have something that I need to show, and I have a title with me now that I have to prove to everyone else out there.”
Perry is the most skilled basketball player at Battle Ground High School since the turn of the century. Third-year head coach and high school alum Manny Melo has seen Perry’s natural progression.
“Freshman year, he was definitely a Bambi type kid,” Melo said. “He was still trying to figure things out."
The young buck saw the forest through the trees.
“It has always been the centerpiece of my life,” Perry said. “I always remember my mom and dad, 'You're gifted with height and we are not going to let you waste it.'”
Perry’s mom says she is proud of her son.
"It's like winning the lottery, like literally, it could not have been a better kid," DeLena Perry said.
A great lead in life has led the 16-year-old to a solid verbal commitment to the Gonzaga basketball class of 2021 in Spokane.
“I was getting offers and stuff and having coaches talk to me, I was always like, 'This is awesome but when will Gonzaga call?’ I don't want to be selfish or anything, but I was always kind of waiting for that," Perry said.
Waiting is the hardest part, but now comes the fun part: balling free as a towering junior in the 4A Greater St. Helens league.
"I feel like part of Battle Ground is just commitment to the coaches that have gotten me to the point where I am,” Perry said. “A lot of the coaches here have helped shape the player I am from just being, 'Oh, he's tall and can play basketball' to 'wow, he is more of one of those elite guys.’"
An elite guy with an elite number one fan in mom.
"She will complain more than I will about the refs so just knowing that I have to look good to make her look good and that she's not just supporting someone that is sucking it up," Perry said.
The gift of positivity, something DeLena needs daily.
"She had a disease called Guillain-Barre Syndrome and she got paralyzed from the flu,” Perry said.
DeLena has been fighting back to full strength for nearly two years.
"She is recovering slowly, and we are hoping she will make a full recovery but right now she's needing to still walk with a walker and has a wheelchair and has to walk with braces on," Perry said.
Perry and his brother, Kyren, give their mother the assists she needs before and after school.
"It went from me waking up and my mom making me breakfast to me being, ‘wow, I need to help make food for mom. Help take care of my mom. Help feed her. It's made me realize that some things you just have to jump up at. If I didn't step up to the plate, my younger brother may not have and she wouldn't be where she's at today,” Perry said.
"I know it hit him really hard when all of this went down his freshman year,” Melo said. “You're a freshman starting on a 4A team, your mom is sick, and you are trying to make the playoffs at the same time. It is a lot of pressure on the kid and he has grown tremendously from it and I am super proud of him."
After making it to the program’s first state tournament in 17 years last season, Perry and the Tigers are on the prowl for their first state title banner since 1990.
