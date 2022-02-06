From Chinese orphan to high school swim star: Mountain View junior keeps overcoming obstacles

KELSO, Wash. (KPTV) – Griffin Barlow learned how to swim just five years ago after being adopted from China.
Now, the 16-year-old Mountain View High School junior is competing for a state crown in the pool for the Thunder.
“My name was Ji Hauqi in China,” Barlow said.
He has a new name, new country and new life.
“I didn’t really speak English,” Barlow said. “I knew a couple of words like, ‘Hi, Bye’ and ‘One, two, three, four, five, six, seven, eight, nine, 10.’ That’s all I know.”
Barlow now knows the 50 free and 100 butterfly in his third season with the Mountain View swim team.
“When I was in China, I would struggle a lot at school,” Barlow said. “We’d get a lot of bullies, not just me, people from orphanage because they are different.”
Born with achondroplastic dwarfism, Griffin spent the first 11 long years of his life in a Chinese orphanage before being adopted by Vancouver’s Jennifer Barlow in 2016.
“It felt scary,” Barlow said. “It was new, and I didn’t think I would do such a thing, travel somewhere far and live somewhere far and learn everything new over again.”
His American passion is swimming, but that wasn’t always the case. He had a near life-ending trip to the water park back in China.
“I drowned for a long time,” Barlow said. “Like 10 seconds and a lifeguard saved me. I was like, ‘I don’t want to go back because I don’t want to feel that experience again.’”
Then came the Portland Piranhas experience from Adaptive Sports Northwest.
“They started me swimming, getting better,” he said. “That’s how I started to get better. I learned everything fresh.”
Now he’s so fresh and so clean with the Thunder.
“It feels like a silence and peace when you get out,” Barlow said. “When you finish, you know you feel better.”
The future is better for those who keep swimming.
“The past was a lot of pain,” Barlow said. “I don’t want to go back. I want to change a couple of things if I could, but I can’t. We all know that. I am looking forward to the future, but I can’t see it unless I am doing it.”