From college to university: Linfield Board of Trustees approves name change

MCMINNVILLE, OR (KPTV) – Linfield College has changed its name to Linfield University, the board of trustees announced on Tuesday.
The move will allow the school to expand by having schools and colleges within the university and by offering master’s degrees, though specific program information isn’t available yet.
“What we’re not doing is rejecting the past,” Miles K. Davis, president of the university, said. “But building toward a bright future.”
Linfield says it hopes to have the name-change transition complete when students and staff arrive for their fall semester. Officials say the structure of creating new schools in areas like nursing and business is still being worked out.
