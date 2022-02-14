From destructive to deadly, police investigate several shootings in SE Portland over the weekend

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Police are investigating several shootings in Southeast Portland from over the weekend, one of them deadly.
And in another one, police said a group of men attacked and shot a stranger.
Saturday morning just before two o'clock, officers found nearly 50 shell casings near SE 80th and Foster.
No one was hurt but six cars were hit with bullets.
Then early Sunday morning around 3, police said a group of men with guns confronted two people they didn’t know on SE 122nd and Stark.
They attacked one of them and shot him in the arm; he went to the hospital but should be ok.
Then Monday about midnight, there was a deadly shooting on Southeast 124th and Powell.
Police have not shared suspect information in any of these shootings.
People who work in this area tell us it’s alarming and scary, that they hear about -- and worry about -- shootings constantly.
Just a week and a half ago, we covered another deadly shooting on 119th and Stark and spoke to a dad making plans to move with his daughter somewhere safer.
"There’s not one night that goes by that I don’t hear gunshots," Wiliam Kerr said at the time. "I'm concerned she’s gonna get hit with a stray bullet ya know, I almost want her sleeping in the bathtub."
At this point, Portland is averaging more than 3 shootings a day.
In the first 45 days of 2022 there have been 170 shootings, outpacing this time last year.
As officers work to stop this violence, the Focused Intervention Team was doing some extra patrols near 122nd and Stark over the weekend.
They found a car that had been part of a shooting, arrested the driver who was a felon with a gun and recovered that gun.