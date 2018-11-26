WASHINGTON, DC (KPTV) – A noble fir from in Oregon finished its journey to the nation’s capital Monday morning to stand tall as the Capitol Christmas Tree.
The United States Forest Service hand-selected the tree from the Willamette National Forest, a search which began months ago.
The tree is 80 feet tall and will have 10,000 handmade ornaments from Oregon on it once decorated.
To get to its spot in front of the Capitol, the tree followed the path of the Oregon Trail in reverse. This year is the 175th anniversary of the Oregon Trail.
It took three weeks and 3,000 miles to get the tree to the Capitol.
This isn’t the first year the Capitol Christmas Tree has come from Oregon. In 2002, the Capitol Christmas Tree came from the Umpqua National Forest.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.