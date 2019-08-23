PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Equestrian show jumping has long been considered a sport for the elite, but one local athlete is breaking barriers and proving passion can’t be reined in.
Palestinian-born Mahmoud Olwen, 25, began riding horses at the age of 6.
“I thought they were scary animals and they are too big for me,” Olwen says.
His uncle formed Palestine’s first riding club. Later, Olwen would timidly watch from the sidelines as his cousin and sister would compete.
“I saw my father, after she won, carry her on his shoulders,” Olwen recalls. “I got jealous and said I want to be like her.”
Six months later, he won his very first equestrian competition. Since then, the athlete has dreamed of competing on the international stage.
“My plan was to get out of Gaza,” Olwen tells FOX 12.
But, his options were limited. And, with nine siblings, so too, were his means.
“The confidence he had. His unwillingness to give up. Every time a door closed he just found another one,” says Priest Mark Steanger, the man who would ultimately help Olwen compete in America.
What brought the retired Episcopalian priest and the devout Palestinian Muslim together, can only be described as providence.
“God has brought us together,” says Steanger.
While visiting a hospital in Gaza, Steanger met the young equestrian.
“I didn’t know he was fasting and praying,” says the priest. “I didn’t know he was on his way to the American consulate in Jerusalem.”
The day the two men met, Olwen received a visa to come to the United States. It was a new beginning and he wanted to celebrate with a total stranger.
Steanger recalls Olwen saying to him, “I am from Gaza and you must come to my house to eat.”
The man who Olwen says has become his American father describes the gesture as “typical Arab hospitality.”
The two hit it off and when Olwen moved to America, he moved in with Steanger, who encouraged him to pursue his passion and become a professional equestrian show jumper.
"When you ride, you just forget about the whole world,” Olwen gushes.
Steanger tells FOX 12, he was able to connect Olwen to his trainer, Eric Noel, and his sponsor who would pair the athlete with a stallion named Corteo.
“He’s a very polite horse,” Olwen says, noting the calmness in his demeanor, which, according to him, is uncharacteristic of the breed.
Corteo’s name means top of the line in Italian, which is fitting, since the two have now won dozens of equestrian competitions, including their latest, held Friday at Franklin Merrill Farms in Wilsonville.
The two trotted into the hunter ring with their trademark elegance, hopping effortlessly over fences.
Heels down, thumbs up, Olwen completed a clean round, for which he received a new ribbon to add to his growing collection.
Now, the pair have their eyes set on this year’s Olympic qualifiers in Las Vegas, where Olwen hopes to fulfill his dream of representing Palestine, with the whole world watching.
“[In] Palestine, we had all the time conflict, wars, killing, bombing,” Olwen tells FOX 12. “I could be like any one of these, just go and carry a gun, but there is no benefit of that. I will never make peace.”
To Olwen, the Olympics are the greatest show of peace between the nations, which is why he wants to get there with Corteo by his side.
And, his so-called “American dad”, Priest Steanger couldn’t be prouder.
“They represent hopes, dreams, desires for excellence," he said.
