TIGARD, OR (KPTV) - Rose City is still making its spirits, but it’s also making hand sanitizer for first responders.
“We expect it to be no different than anything you would buy off the shelf,” Cam Werschkul with Rose City Distilling said. “It’s going to act like any other hand sanitizer.”
To make the sanitizer, which has to be at least 70-percent alcohol, the distillery adds water to the alcohol, a thickening agent, some scent, and food coloring. It’s then blended together before being bottled and labeled.
“When we have time when we aren't running our own bottling line this is what we will be doing,” Werschkul said.
The distillery says it can make about 1,000 bottles a day while still making spirits for sale. On Friday, the company delivered sanitizer to the Portland Police Bureau.
“This is going to help out officers tremendously,” Officer Nola Watts said. “There has been a shortage of hand sanitizer and this great donation is going to help us sanitize our hands and keep us clean and the community members we have contact with clean as well.”
Portland police say this was a preplanned delivery and they currently aren’t looking for other donations.
“It’s wonderful that community members are coming together and helping each other out and serving each other,” Werschkul said. “I feel a sense of comradery that everyone is coming together … We rely as an alcohol manufacturer on the service industry tremendously and there are a lot of people in the service industry that are hurting right now. And it just made sense for us to do something to give back to the city.”
Rose City says it costs around $500 to make each batch of hand sanitizer. The donations have gone to Tigard police, Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue, as well and Portland Fire & Rescue and others.
