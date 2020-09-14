From toothpaste to bacon, volunteers help others impacted by Oregon wildfires

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – People are coming together in Oregon to support firefighters and families displaced by wildfires across the state.
With more than 1,000 pounds of donated meat, volunteers early Monday morning served up breakfast for hungry fire crews in Estacada.
The breakfast at 4 a.m. was spearheaded by a woman named Aaron Massey, who lives in eastern Washington. She said she decided to help feed firefighters while in Oregon helping people move their livestock to safety.
Massey and a group of volunteers erected a large cooking camp outside of the fire station in Estacada. On Monday, they planned to make breakfast, lunch, and dinner for firefighters. FOX 12 visited the cooking camp early Monday as volunteers fed a crew from Portland, with one firefighter saying it was his first hot meal in six days.
“For us to get off work and get hot food, we really appreciate it,” the firefighter said. “It’s nice to go back to the firefighters’ camp and feel good. Raises spirits, you see the guys laughing and having fun.”
Massey said the community has been very supportive of her efforts, with several businesses lending equipment to help.
In Tigard, volunteers with Medical Teams International made hygiene kits to help people in the region who have been displaced by wildfires. The kits include shampoo, toothpaste, toothbrush soap, a comb, and a washcloth.
The organization regularly provides aid to refugees overseas, but also help locally, responding to disasters in the United States, including hurricanes in the southeast.
The kits will be given to people in need, including evacuees from the Beachie Creek Fire in the Santiam Canyon. So far, the fire has burned nearly 200,000 acres, including towns such as Gates, Lyons, Detroit, and Idanha.
With Level 3 evacuations coming in quickly, many people didn’t have time to grab that bar of soap.
“Hygiene, because a lot of people just had to leave in moments,” Martha Newsome with Medical Team International said. “They just grabbed their families, loved ones, animals, jumped in a car and went. So, in many cases, didn’t have their shampoo toothbrush toothpaste.”
Each kit will serve one person for about a month. With donations from local corporations, volunteers hope to pack as many as 4,000 kits.
Medical Teams International is teaming up with United Way in Salem to distribute these hygiene supplies to evacuees at the fairgrounds.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.