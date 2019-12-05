LAKE OSWEGO, OR (KPTV) – It will be championship Saturday in Oregon and Washington with Camas, Central Catholic, and Lake Oswego all playing for more high school football state titles.
With 1.5 million views on Instagram and Twitter alone, not to mention cable TV, Lake Oswego’s Joe Hutson is the big man on campus from ESPN.
“He racked up the views and people were loving it in the comments, and people love hustle plays, you know?” Casey Filkins, a senior RB/QB at Lake Oswego High School, said.
Hutson was all heart and hustle, making a season-saving play last weekend in the state semifinals.
“Pretty hard to process,” Hutson, a senior WR/DB at Lake Oswego High School, said. “It just looks like a number, but then you think about it, and there is actually one-point-five million or however many people actually watched it. Hopefully, I can inspire someone to give full effort next time.”
Hutson’s forced fumble before the goal line and recovery in the endzone on fourth down from a Jesuit trick play in the fourth quarter while Lake Oswego was trailing by one–the definition of LO48.
The defending champs will now go the full 48 minutes under the lights in honor of their inspirational assistant coach and prod alumnus, Jeff Young.
“It's kind of like a figure, it's like a higher purpose we all kind of focus on and keep in the back of our heads when we are playing, and to play for him is such a privilege,” Filkins said.
In season 28 on the Lake, Beaverton football alumnus and head coach Steve Coury puts Hutson’s hustle at the top of the charts.
“I haven't seen a better play, and I have been around it all of my life,” Coury said. “He'll never live that one down and I guess everyone in the world has seen it, so, pretty big time play.”
Farm-strong Filkins is the duel threat running back and now full-time quarterback who’s headed to study and star at Stanford.
“He can throw the ball, he can do everything,” Coury said. “He probably can coach if I stayed in the locker room. He's just a talented kid.”
"I love watching Casey,” Hutson said. “He is like Lamar Jackson of Oregon [High School] football.”
Saturday’s 6A championship kick with the star-studded crew from Central Catholic will be at Hillsboro Stadium at 12 p.m.
After Saturday, Filkins and Coury will play another one together as star and coach in San Antonio after the new year in the All-American Bowl.
