PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Portland Thorns’ Gabby Seiler the defender from Peachtree, Georgia made her Portland debut one year ago and was so ready return from a knee injury suffered last summer.
“I think a lot of us have been used to training on our own or training in certain environments but this is obviously a little bit harder because we have to do it in our home, we have to do circuits in our apartments which can be a little hard for our neighbors,” Seiler said.
When asked how that experience has been like, she said:
“Yeah, I have. It’s actually funny, we did a teamwork out on Zoom and one of our teammates had to go apologize to her neighbors. She got an email saying we were being too loud so. (We’re all dealing with this new norm.) Exactly, you’ve got to just deal with it,” Seiler said.
During this time, she has also made time to pick up a few new hobbies.
“Actually, bleaching clothes. That sounds kind of weird but you know, tie dye has been coming back so I just got a bunch of old shirts and we are going to do a bunch of bleaching and tie dying this weekend so that is a trend I have picked up,” Seiler said.
When asked what piece of Portland that has really captured her heart, she said:
“Honestly, Portland has kind of become home to me. I just feel like since I stepped into Providence Park, even since I was drafted to the Thorns, I just feel this unconditional love from the fans, from the city and I just feel like it’s a city that supports us,” Seiler said. “It’s just something I have never experience before as far as seeing 20,000 fans at a women’s soccer game and just the passion and the love that they have for Portland and for us. Honestly, that alone is just what really has stolen my heart.”
When asked what message she had for fans, Seiler said:
“I would just tell them to keep persevering and it’s probably better for the world and if we can bring them some sort of entertainment, whether they are there or not, we will always have their presence with us,” she said.
