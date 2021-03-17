Frontline workers react to updated vaccine timeline, hope to be moved up

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - In a huge change to Oregon’s COVID-19 vaccination timeline, the Oregon Health Authority now says everyone 16 and older will be eligible for the vaccine May 1.
The federal government is requiring states follow that timeline.
It’s two months earlier than Oregon initially planned.
While it’s exciting news for many of us, frontline workers are worried about how this might impact them.
Right now, May 1 is the date that grocery store, retail, postal service and transit workers, as well as others considered frontline, become eligible for the vaccine in Oregon.
But now that the general public will qualify then too, many of them want to get moved up or fear not being prioritized at all.
The state is looking at doing that.
"We don’t want to have grocery store workers competing with everyone in the entire state for a vaccine when they're the ones who are interacting with hundreds of people every day," Miles Eshaia with UFCW Local 555, a grocery workers union, said.
"These individuals who have been essential to their communities, helped keep their companies open, helped keep food on tables, they’re now told well sorry you’re in the mix with everyone, it's just kind of wrong."
In a house committee meeting Wednesday OHA Director Pat Allen said the state might move the eligibility for frontline workers and younger people with pre-existing conditions earlier now, but no details on that yet.
Director Allen said even under the new federal eligibility rules, the state can still determine where doses go and how many different groups get.
The CEO of clothing retailer Adorn says though it’s not ideal, she’s been able to work from home but her sales staff doesn’t have that option.
"As the owner that doesn’t need to be in the store because I have sales teams that can go in there, I would wait until June to let those people go in and get theirs first," CEO Nicole Whitesell said.
She said it’s important to remember many of these frontliners have been putting themselves at risk often without making much money.
"Really honoring those people that have been serving us and providing for us during this shutdown and time I think it's important, I think it’s the right thing to do," Whitesell said.
OHA and Governor Brown's office said they expect to have more details Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.