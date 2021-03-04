Frontline workers ready for Covid-19 vaccine, as more doses may be headed to Oregon

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The vaccine rollout across the state of Oregon rolls on despite some speed bumps along the way. Thursday the hospital systems that run the mass Covid-19 vaccination site at the Oregon Convention Center said it is averaging 5,200 vaccinations a day and 750 vaccinations an hour. All4Oregon says they are limited by the number of doses it receives but can scale up to 10,000 doses a day, if supply is there.
As vaccinators work through those in the first group of people eligible there are still tens of thousands of people still waiting to become eligible. Those who have been out working during the pandemic, people like grocery store workers, postal employees and gas station attendants, are frustrated that group will be eligible to get the vaccine no later than May 1st.
“Not trying to speak for myself or other gas station attendants but it is all frontline workers who have to be in constant contact with so many individuals,” frontline worker Kelsey McKay said.
McKay works two jobs one of which is part time as a gas station attendant. He’s not thrilled with where frontline workers have ended up.
“It’s frustrating and it is kind of scary have to work, not having to work around so many people but have to do that on a daily basis and know you are in constant contact with cash and credit cards and you don’t know where none of this has been,” McKay said.
But what may speed up the timeline, a new vaccine from Johnson and Johnson. With word it had been granted emergency authorization, President Joe Biden says every adult in the U.S. could be vaccinated by the end of May. That is several months sooner than the state of Oregon had planned with the plan that was announced last week.
According to the Oregon Health Authority, over the next 14 weeks the state is set to receive 120,000 doses at minimum per week or between 190,00 to 205,000 doses if the promised supply surge happens.
Based on current projections, OHA says by late March the cumulative number of first doses the state will receive will exceed the number of older adults, health care workers, educators and others currently eligible.
The roll out does come with an asterisk, the projects and timeline are all dependent on the supply that materializes.
