BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) - On Monday, frontline workers in Oregon are now eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.
For a full list of the newly eligible groups click HERE.
Restaurant and bar employees are included in this newly eligible group.
Mark Foster, the owner of Raindrop Taphouse in Beaverton is getting his vaccine soon.
"I'm excited about getting it," Foster said. "I have my first vaccine scheduled for tomorrow actually."
Foster says getting the vaccine makes him feel more protected for the future.
"It's been a long wait and I've been worried since COVID hit," Foster said. "My wife is a nurse so she's you know she's had hers as soon as she could her vaccine but you know there's always that concern you know since I'm dealing with the public so much that I'm going to pass it on to my wife who's going to pass it on to a patient, so we've been extra super careful all the time."
Grocery store workers are also in the newly eligible group.
"There's been a lot of talk about us being essential. And sometimes I feel a little looked over, some of the protective gear rollouts were a little slow," Fred Meyer Clerk, Sam Springs said. "But now having the vaccine I feel like, definitely getting treated as essential."
Springs says he got his first shot on Monday.
"I feel a lot better now knowing that I have that but it's been crazy being on the frontline literally just you know a thin piece of fabric you know between me and the danger," Springs said.
For cab drivers who are also in an exposed line of work, Radio Cab Spokesman Darin Campbell says many were able to get vaccinated earlier because they qualified as non-emergency medical transportation helping people get to appointments during the height of the pandemic.
"Those were all the trips we had for a period of time was getting you know these elderly people to the doctor or dialysis or those required medical functions," Campbell said. "But it was only a portion of our drivers that were eligible and it was still a fight to find the vaccination. So this does open the door to get our whole fleet vaccinated."
