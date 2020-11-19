MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Churches and places of worship are back to heavy restrictions in Oregon during Gov. Kate Brown's COVID-19 'freeze', which is aimed to help slow the spread of coronavirus.
FOX 12 on Thursday spoke with local faith leaders, including the Archdiocese of Portland, where the Archbishop says he is frustrated by the limits.
Right now, worship services are limited to 25 people indoors or 50 people outdoors. In Multnomah County, the rules will be in effect until at least mid-December. Statewide, it's two weeks for now.
On Thursday, Archbishop Alexander K. Sample released a statement saying he is disappointed and frustrated by restrictions put on faith communities.
Sample said he understands the need to address the spike in COVID-19 cases, but he also said, "we know the spread of the virus isn't happening at faith gatherings."
Sample said Portland's catholic churches have been carefully following all COVID-19 protocols.
“Why are we limited to 25 people in a church that can seat 1,000 while certain businesses are allowed to operate on a percentage of capacity?" Sample said, in part. "I would like to know the governor’s rationale for tighter restrictions on churches. It is not data driven. It does not make sense.”
FOX 12 on Thursday also spoke with the leader of the Augustana Lutheran Church in Portland. Rev. Doctor Mark Knudson said all of the churches worships have been stream live online since spring. He said they've spent the last several months improving their technology and cameras.
Knudson says it's the safest way to celebrate God, and they've seen a huge increase in their congregation size since moving to virtual services, including people from other states and other countries.
"Not physically being together doesn’t mean you can’t worship," Knudson said. "Of course, you can worship. And so I don’t want to be the to say who are going to be the 25 out of 300 to 500 people who get to come on a Sunday. We are all in this together and we made a very intentional decision to keep live-streaming.”
Meanwhile, Sample says he is asking Gov. Brown to reconsider her gathering restrictions for faith communities once the freeze is over.
In Washington, four weeks of restrictions are in place and worship services are limited to 25 percent of indoor capacity limits, or no more than 200 people, whichever is fewer.
