VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) - As the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) begins sending out stimulus checks, some are discovering that the money went to an unknown bank account.
Richard Cutshaw, who lives in Vancouver, says that's exactly what happened to him.
"I typed in my information, and it listed my first stimulus check going into my bank account; I recognize that number," Cutshaw said. "And then it said the one recently was deposited January 4th to an account number with the last four digits I don't recognize."
Cutshaw says he got his first stimulus payment to the correct account earlier this year.
But he doesn't understand what the issue is now.
"I'm working, I'm making pretty decent money, so I'm not hurting for it. I'm just kind of wondering, you know, where it went. Am I a victim of fraud?" Cutshaw said.
Cutshaw is just one of several complaints FOX 12 received, citing the same issue.
There are concerns about which tax filing system people used and if that's linked to the issue.
On Twitter, H&R Block said it understands stimulus checks in some cases were sent to a different account than the first stimulus payment last spring.
H&R Block says the IRS determines where the second stimulus payments were sent, but it is offering help to past customers who see that the money was deposited into an unknown account.
FOX 12 reached out to the IRS for answers.
It said: "If the second Economic Impact Payment was sent to an account that is closed or is no longer active the financial institution must, by law, return the payment to the IRS, they cannot hold and issue the payment to an individual when the account is no longer active. The IRS advises people that if they don't receive the full Economic Impact Payment, they should file their 2020 tax return electronically and claim the Recovery Rebate Credit on their tax return to get their payment and any refund as quickly as possible."
While the IRS provided help on what to do, it has not answered questions about what's causing these issues.
While Cutshaw says he'd use the funds to pay off some debt and is doing ok, he recognizes for many relying on the stimulus help; it's tough waiting to resolve this issue.
"I'm not like depending on that to pay rent this month or anything like that so, good thing. Other people probably are," Cutshaw said. "I understand that you know that the government's probably a little busy. There's a lot of stuff going on. But maybe they should've dotted some i's and crossed some t's before they sent these checks out."
The IRS says due to the compressed timeline, it's unable to reissue and mail checks if the stimulus payment is sent to the wrong account.
But instead, it encourages people to file for that Recovery Rebate Credit.
The IRS says people should visit its website for the most current information on stimulus payments rather than calling the agency.
(1) comment
hahahahahahahaha *breathes* hahahahhahahahahahahaha
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.