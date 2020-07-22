PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - There is frustration growing about protests in downtown Portland that over the past few nights have turned violent.
People across the metro area have reached out to FOX 12 wondering when it will stop, curious if the original message is getting lost in the violence.
The images out of downtown Portland recently have been a point of political discussions across the state and country.
Businesses in the downtown core remain boarded, with many saying they have been like this for weeks after protests turned into riots over the death of George Floyd in Minnesota.
In the last week, the flash point has been between Federal police and protesters in front of the Federal Courthouse. Those demonstrations have ended in the past few nights with tear gas and fireworks.
A husband and wife reached out to FOX 12, saying one of them works downtown and they don’t feel safe going down there.
Marilyn George said she too doesn’t feel safe going to downtown. George, who grew up in the metro area, now lives in Oklahoma. She says typically when she comes to visit family, they go downtown to shop or get something to eat at a restaurant on the waterfront. She says this time around, that is not happening because she doesn’t feel safe.
She also questions the message behind the current protests.
“I am angry about this and no one seems to care, no one seems to be doing anything and, to be quite honest, I don’t remember what started this with the protesters, do they even remember?” George said. “That is what I would like to know. They have belabored their point, whatever it once was.”
The Portland Business Alliances says downtown has lost millions of dollars. In June, they said that number was $23 million. They say there is no updated data available as it is too difficult to fully know the impact.
Businesses in downtown Portland have closed and others are thinking of closing because of a combination of factors from the protests to COVID-19.
