MARION COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Thousands of Oregonians have now had their power restored after a historic ice storm tore through the region more than a week ago. However, PGE said there are still more than 40,000 customers without power, and they are working to restore it.
One Woodburn neighborhood has more than 500 homes in it, and they've all been without power for eight days. Like many of his neighbors, Rock Harmon is using a generator to keep warm.
"We run a couple of space heaters, but that's all you gotta turn one off if you want the coffee maker to work or it blows the circuit," Harmon said. He said things got so bad that his daughter and grandson had to go stay somewhere else.
"The second day, my grandson said, 'papa, it's cold!' And I'm like yeah, it is cold!" he said.
Kathy Martin is Harmon's neighbor and said that she has to stay in a hotel because her home is only 46 degrees inside. Both say they are frustrated with how long it's taking PGE to restore power.
"I'm getting a different story from PGE every day. Hold on, we have crews coming out, they'll be on their way, it'll be restored anytime," Martin said.
Unfortunately, this is also happening in Multnomah and Clackamas counties.
Ken Roney lives in Milwaukie and is now staying in Mount Scott. He says they still don't estimate when they'll have power again and worries about his neighbors.
"We don't know how long to stay up here, we don't know when's the power going to be on, and it's been over a week. It's just so frustrating," Roney said. "We are cold, and we are bundling up, and it just takes the life out of you. I just can't imagine that the seniors in the park are going through this."
It was a welcome sight as crews continued working to restore power.
"I'm glad they're there, working, starting working," Harmon said.
Martin said she hopes things can get back to some sense of normalcy soon.
"I was so excited when I saw them, but I'll be more excited when the lights go on," she said.
For those in Clackamas County in need of help, the following resource centers are available:
Canby Fairgrounds. 694 NE 4th, Canby, OR 97013
- They will provide emergency supplies. There is no warming center.
- Open 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.
Church of the Nazarene. 920 Shirley Street, Molalla, OR 97038
- They will provide emergency supplies and a warming center.
- Open 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.
Oregon City High School. 19761 S Beavercreek Road, Oregon City, OR 97045
- They will provide emergency supplies and a warming center.
- Open 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.
For those in Marion County the following resource centers are available:
Immanuel Lutheran. 1036 Lincoln St., Woodburn, OR 97071.
- They will provide emergency supplies and a warming center.
- Open 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. every day until power is restored.
Love. 1560 Hardcastle Ave., Woodburn, OR 97071.
- They will provide emergency supplies and a warming center.
- Open 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. every day until power is restored.
Salem Evangelical. 455 Locust St. NE, Salem, OR 97301.
- They will provide emergency supplies and a warming center.
- Open 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
St. Edwards Catholic Church. 5303 River Rd. N., Keizer, OR 97303.
- They will provide emergency supplies and a warming center.
- Open 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Santiam Tractor Supply. 812 McClain St., Silverton, OR 97381.
- They have supplies and space for warming.
- Closed for the weekend, will reopen Monday - Friday.
Silverton Community Pool. 601 Miller St., Silverton, OR 97381.
- They have hot showers
- Closed for the weekend, will reopen Monday - Friday.
- Call center hours are Monday - Friday, 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. If it's the weekend, leave a message and someone will return your call.
Those in Multnomah County can call (503)988-3646 for help.
