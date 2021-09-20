Frustrations continue to mount as PPS works to find solutions to bus driver shortage

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Frustrations continue to mount for parents with students in Portland Public Schools, as the district continues to struggle with a shortage of bus drivers.
In southwest Portland, Diana Ortiz said her granddaughter Loretta has only made it to school one day in the past week because the bus that normally comes to pick her up hasn't come.
"I told them they’d better not mark her for absent. Because she’s not absent. She’s ready," said Ortiz.
PPS puts the blame on a nationwide shortage of bus drivers that is impacting all school districts.
"While the current shortage is not likely to be resolved soon, we are working on a number of solutions, including discussions at the state level for additional supports, maximizing the use of smaller vehicles and carpooling services, contracting with external service providers, and other more innovative solutions we hope to announce soon,” said Karen Werstein, a district spokesperson.
Werstein said the district will have an update to share with families later this week.
