PORTLAND, OR (KPTV)- A crash involving a motorcycle and a fuel truck closed Northwest Cornelius pass between Northwest Skyline Boulevard on Sunday.
The crash happened near Shelter Nook Road, according to Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office. A motorcycle had crashed into the field truck and caused a fire.
Firefighters were able to knock down the fire, according to TVF&R.
The road was closed for several hours while the gasoline is offloaded, but has since reopened.
Thanks to @PDXFire for your help on today’s incident on Corn Pass near NW Sheltered Nook in Multnomah Co. The road remains closed until the gasoline from the semi truck is offloaded. pic.twitter.com/kduJtlj2FK— TVF&R (@TVFR) July 6, 2020
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
