Fugitive from Montana captured thanks to Clackamas County K-9 officer

CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – A fugitive wanted for evading prosecution on child sex abuse charges is now awaiting extradition after multiple law enforcement agencies were able to track him down on Tuesday.
Sevin Griego, 21, had been on the run from the FBI and the Lewis & Clark County Sheriff’s Office in Montana for several months.
On Sunday night Tigard Police detectives learned he was in the Tigard area and by Tuesday afternoon he was located along Southwest Ladd Hill Road in Clackamas County near Sherwood.
In an attempt to escape, Griego ran through private property toward a pond where he was finally captured by Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Urban. Griego was taken to the Washington County Jail and will be sent back to Montana at a later date.
If convicted, he faces a potential penalty of 100 years in prison under Montana law.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.