GRESHAM, Ore. (KPTV) – The Gresham Police Department are seeking a fugitive wanted in connection for a 2021 “execution-style” murder. To date, four others have been arrested in connection to the murder.

The fugitive, Kassandra Kitchens, 26, is described by the Gresham P.D. as being aware of a warrant for her arrest and “actively avoiding” capture for her suspected connection in the September death of 35-year-old Andrew Sherrell.

Investigators believe Sherrell was selling drugs between Central Oregon and the Portland Metro area. An investigation found he was the target of a kidnapping and murder because of a drug debt, with multiple suspects involved.

Detectives believe Sherrell was bound at the hands, assaulted, and driven from downtown Portland to Gresham, where he was killed and left on the side of the road.

Kitchens was indicted by a Multnomah County Grand Jury in December for murder in the second degree, kidnapping in the first degree, criminal conspiracy to commit kidnapping in the first degree, assault in the third degree, criminal conspiracy to commit assault in the third degree and criminal conspiracy to commit unlawful delivery of oxycodone.

Anyone with information regarding Kitchen’s whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Aaron Turnage at (503) 618-3136 or non-emergency at (503) 823-3333.