LINCOLN COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Firefighters said a milestone was reached on the Echo Mountain Complex Fire in Lincoln County, with 100% of control lines in place.
“That means that firefighters will be able to shift their focus to mopping up the perimeter, as well as working with trained falling crews to remove hazardous snags,” according to incident commanders.
The fire is now estimated to be 2,552. The increase in acreage is not due to the fire spreading, but instead because of better mapping information.
Containment on Tuesday had reached 33%, according to firefighters.
Some precipitation fell early Tuesday morning over the Echo Mountain Fire, but firefighters said it was minimal. A chance for rain is in the forecast for the area over the next few days.
Incident commanders noted that while rain is welcome by firefighters, it does present additional safety concerns, including the ground becoming slick and less stable.
Highway 18 and many of its connected roadways remain closed to the public.
“There is a lot of work occurring along these roads, including hazard tree felling and utility rehabilitation. These activities are necessary to provide for public safety when access is allowed again,” according to incident commanders.
Many areas remained under Level 3 (go now) and Level 2 (be set) evacuation orders Tuesday. More than 4,000 structures are threatened by the fire.
LEVEL 3 - GO NOW
- Hwy 18 from milepost 0 to Rose Lodge
- N. North Bank Road and all side roads
- Panther Creek Road and all side road
- NE Highland Road and all roads off of this
- Cherryhill Mobile Home Park on N Clancy Rd.
- NE 50th St
LEVEL 2 - BE SET
- NE East Devils Lake Road south to mile post 3.6 (bridge replacement cut off) and the Neotsu neighborhood
- All other West and East side streets off of NE East Devils Lake Road
- East of Rose Lodge on Hwy 18
- South of Hwy 18 from Rose Lodge to East Devils Lake Road
- NW 39th street north and west from the ocean to Hwy 101 (Includes Road's End area)
REMOVAL OF EVACUATION LEVELS:
- All of S Schooner Creek Road
- Lincoln City South from NW 40th Street, West of NE East Devils Lake Road
For more evacuation information, go to co.lincoln.or.us.
