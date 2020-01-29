PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A landslide on West Burnside will continue to lead to road closures through the weekend.
The landslide was reported Friday morning near Southwest Barnes Road. There have been lane closures in the area since that time.
On Wednesday, the Portland Bureau of Transportation reported there would be full closures of West Burnside from Barnes Road to Skyline Boulevard during daytime work hours so crews could work to clear and stabilize the landslide area.
The closures are expected to take place from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. and continue through Sunday. Crews will open the westbound lane at around 3 p.m. each day.
The closures are needed, according to PBOT, so crews can bring in specialized equipment to remove material at risk of continuing to slide.
PBOT hopes to reopen the road in all directions Monday, but the work is dependent on the weather and the schedule could change.
The slide remains active, with cracks at the top of the scarp that indicate a threat to public safety.
Drivers are advised to avoid the area, but if travel is needed, follow a posted detour route to the south of Mount Calvary Cemetery.
