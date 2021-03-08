Fully vaccinated Oregonians share relief, caution as CDC announces new recommendations

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - On Monday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) released new recommendations for those who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
The recommendations for fully vaccinated individuals are as follows:
- Visit with other fully vaccinated people indoors without wearing masks or staying 6 feet apart.
- Visit with unvaccinated people from one other household indoors without wearing masks or staying 6 feet apart if everyone in the other household is at low risk for severe disease.
- Refrain from quarantine and testing if they do not have symptoms of COVID-19 after contact with someone who has COVID-19.
The CDC says a person is considered fully vaccinated two weeks after receiving the last required dose of vaccine. The CDC recommends that fully vaccinated individuals continue to take COVID-19 precautions when in public, when visiting with unvaccinated people from multiple other households, and when around unvaccinated people who are at high risk of getting severely ill.
Here are those precautions:
- Wear a well-fitted mask.
- Stay at least 6 feet from people you do not live with.
- Avoid medium- and large-sized in-person gatherings.
- Get tested if experiencing COVID-19 symptoms.
- Follow guidance issued by individual employers.
- Follow CDC and health department travel requirements and recommendations.
FOX 12 spoke with several fully vaccinated people who feel relief but say they're still going to be cautious with their behaviors.
Amy Smith is an IT worker at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center who says she is fully vaccinated now, and so is her mom, who's a senior.
Smith says she's seen her mom regularly during the pandemic, and she's working to get her husband's appointment scheduled as well.
Smith says her social bubble has been small throughout the pandemic.
She says right now, she's not going to change a lot of her behaviors.
"I'm still going to wait until I know for sure everybody that I'll be interacting with is vaccinated," Smith said. "We are going to still follow all of the recommendations and do the masking and staying the distance. Pretty much all of the interactions I've had with my friends so far that we've had are on Zoom."
For Providence St. Vincent Medical Center Nurse Samantha Neal, who is also fully vaccinated, she can now take a deep breath.
"It was honestly a sense of relief for me personally to get vaccinated. I felt a little bit safer about coming to work and then coming home to my family members who aren't vaccinated," Neal said. "It made me feel a little more confident in not, you know, transferring any sort of illness to them."
Neal says her mother-in-law, who lives with them, was able to get the vaccine as well.
Her husband and son, she says, are not vaccinated yet.
While Neal has some relief, she says this will not change her actions either.
"For me again, it's still going to be wearing the mask and still going to be, you know, washing the hands frequently and staying away from people you're not sure or you know that aren't vaccinated," Neal said.
For others like 74-year-old Virginia Bruce, who's also fully vaccinated, this means more opportunity to gather with family.
"We celebrated my grandson's seventh birthday on Saturday, and the whole family was able to gather around the table," Bruce said. "It was just amazing."
She says her entire family is vaccinated now.
"Just being able to be close and watch him get excited about his gifts, it's a very, very big relief," Bruce said. "I'm planning to keep my masks and keep on wearing them indefinitely. I mean, I think just the fact that we're not getting the flu as much makes sense."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.