PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Across the state of Oregon, families are trying to make ends meet as closures due to the COVID-19 pandemic continue.
The city of Portland says it is ready to help those out who may need it the most. On Wednesday, the Portland Housing Bureau announced a million dollars in funding to help lower income families. A bureau spokesperson says the city will distribute $200,000 through 211info. The money will be given out to families in $250 increments.
“We anticipated that the COVID pandemic was going to create a really high level of need,” Bureau Spokesperson Martha Calhoon said.
Starting on Monday April 27, 211info will begin taking applications for the Emergency Household Stabilization fund to help those trying to get by. The Bureau reallocated $1 million to go towards two programs.
The city of Portland is set to open applications for Covid-19 assistance next week. Anyone eligible for this program up to sharing their story? Plan to apply? My DM’s are open. Here is the income requirements. https://t.co/JPV5yqPjET pic.twitter.com/50pitN8V8d— John Hendricks (@JohnKPTV) April 22, 2020
“Our goal was really to get emergency cash assistance into the hands of as many impacted households as quickly and equitably as possible,” Calhoon said.
There are requirements that need to be met to be eligible for the money.
The funds will be distributed by 211info through an open application. On Monday, April 27 at 10 a.m., households can apply to 211 for $250 in EHFS assistance by calling 2-1-1 or going to https://www.211info.org/covid19.
Applications will be processed on a first-come-first-served basis. 211 staff will also work to connect applicants to additional community resources and assistance, such as discounts for sewer and water charges, crisis vouchers, and the Utility Safety Net program offered by the Bureau of Environmental Services and the Portland Water Bureau.
To be eligible for EHSF assistance, a household must be experiencing a loss of employment, income, dependent care, or some other hardship as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and earning no more than 50% Area Median Income prior to any loss of employment or income due to COVID-19.
The bureau says applicants will need to include documentation of the COVID-related hardship they are experiencing with their application, such as a letter from an employer, clients or customers, a healthcare provider, or school citing COVID-19 as a reason for reduced hours, termination, loss of business, school closure, loss of childcare, or inability to work, etc.
“We realize it is not a lot, but you know, it could be enough for someone to bridge the gap waiting for their unemployment benefits or their stimulus check,” Calhoon said.
The city says the remaining $800,000 funding will be distributed through internal referrals through a network of social service providers serving culturally specific communities, and individuals and families experiencing homelessness and housing instability. Around 2,000 households are expected to benefit from the EHSF.
For more information: https://beta.portland.gov/phb/news/2020/4/21/emergency-household-stabilization-funds-available-beginning-april-27.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(1) comment
Headline correction: Mayor Wheeler willing to spend other people’s money.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.