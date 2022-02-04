VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - The Vancouver Police Department spoke out for the first time Thursday following the tragic accidental shooting death of Officer Donald Sahota.

Sahota, 52, was off-duty at his home Saturday night when an armed robber tried to get inside his house after a lengthy law enforcement chase. Clark County Sheriff's Deputy Jonathan Feller mistook Sahota for the robber, shooting and killing Sahota amid the chaos.

In a press conference at Vancouver Police Headquarters, Police Chief James McElvain started with a message written by Sahota's wife and two children:

“While police officers are heroes, they are also human beings. We are a law enforcement family, we understand that this is one of the hardest jobs in the world, often involving split-second decisions that mean life or death. We would like everyone to know that we hold no ill feelings toward the Clark County Sheriff's office or the deputy involved in this tragedy, and hope others can show them grace as well.”

McElvain said Sahota was an integral part of training for officers for the past eight years, and his death has brought great sadness to the entire force.

“I can see it within the way our officers are carrying themselves that they are hurting,” said McElvain.

Sahota is the first line-of-duty death at the department since 1883.

VPD has placed a memorial vehicle outside of their headquarters, where community members have left balloons, notes and flowers in memory of Officer Sahota.

One community member, Hollie Lane, dropped off flowers and balloons near the car and told FOX 12 she didn’t know Sahota personally, but she didn't have to for the situation to hit home.

“My father was in law enforcement, and I have friends that are too. Police need to know that we support them, we love them, and we are here for them,” said Lane.

The funeral for Sahota will take place on Tuesday, February 8, at 1 p.m. at Ilani Casino.