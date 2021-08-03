CLARK COUNTY, WA (KPTV) – Tuesday, the public will have a chance to pay their respects to Sgt. Jeremy Brown, a Clark County deputy killed in the line of duty.

Community honors Clark County Sheriff's sergeant killed in the line of duty VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) - It's been nearly a week since Clark County Sheriff's Sgt. Jeremy Brown was shot and killed while conducting surveillanc…

Brown will be remembered as a dedicated family man, a community hero and a man with a big heart and big smile. Friends, family and community members will gather to celebrate his life.

"I think the family is… their emotions will probably run the gambit," Brian Johnston of the Behind the Badge Foundation said. "And I also think our friends here at Clark County will also experience a lot of those emotions tomorrow as well."

Behind the Badge stepped in to help plan the funeral just days after Brown was killed. Brown died on July 23, killed while running surveillance as a narcotics detective at the Pointe Apartments in Vancouver. Investigators say the man Brown was watching, Guillermo Raya Leon, came up to Brown's car and shot and killed him.

Raya Leon is now in jail, facing murder charges. Deputies also arrested his brother, Abran Raya Leon, and his brother's wife, Misty Raya.

Officers will first honor Brown with a processional Tuesday that begins at Clark Community College at 11 a.m. The procession will travel to Interstate 5, then move north to ilani Casino Resort. That's where the funeral will take place at 1 p.m.

Slain Clark County detective honored with posthumous promotion CLARK COUNTY, WA (KPTV) - Detective Jeremy Brown, who was shot and killed in the line of duty Friday, was remembered as a dedicated member of …

"There's areas along the route where the public can participate certainly, especially if they're not able to come to the service themselves. Either over some of the overlooks, or public roadways, or certainly right out here is a good place to see that processional," said Johnston.

He said the funeral has been planned according to the Brown family's wishes.

Large crowds are expected Tuesday, so organizers say they have created an 80-page document with contingency plans should anything go wrong.

Johnston says the focus Tuesday will be honoring a man who meant so much to many and getting a deeper look into his life.

"The pieces of who Jeremy was. His family, his hobbies, not just who he was in uniform as a service to his county and his community, but who he was to his family and friends as well," he said.

Because so many people are expected to attend the funeral, there will be an overflow location at Vancouver Church. People can gather there to watch a livestream of the funeral.

You can watch the memorial live on kptv.com, the KPTV News app, and on FOX 12.