Fungus detected at Seattle Hospital, Vancouver family worried of exposure

VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) - All a Vancouver family can do is wait and see if their child was exposed to a fungus that was detected at a Seattle Hospital.
Operating rooms at Seattle Children’s Hospital have been closed as staff try to figure out the source of the fungus that was detected in the air.
Dionna Jorgensen, of Vancouver, says her 15-year old grandson, Colby, was in one of those operating rooms that is now closed. She says they were notified Monday that they needed to come back up for testing to see if Colby was impacted by the fungus.
Jorgensen says her grandson has been through his fair share of hospital visits over the years.
“Would I change his challenges? Yes.” Jorgensen said. “Would I change him? Not for a minute.”
She says his most recent surgery in April at Seattle Children’s has left them worried. Jorgensen says the surgery went great, the surgeon, she said, is one of the best. Colby’s recovery time is like something they’ve never seen before.
They thought everything was fine until Monday when they were told of the fungus detected in the air at the hospital.
“It’s not necessarily an obvious complication, if it did indeed inoculate its way in during the surgery, it could wreak stuff and we wouldn’t know,” Jorgensen said.
The fungus does not normally cause illness in healthy people but could have impacts on those with weakened immune systems, damaged lungs or with allergies.
“This little boy is recovering faster than anyone of us expected, but while that man was saving his life, your hospital put it back in jeopardy,” Jorgensen said.
The Children’s Hospital issued a statement, saying in part:
"Patient safety is our top priority, and we are taking this situation very seriously. We continue to diligently investigate and address possible sources of Aspergillus, and while we perform extensive assessments of our air handling and purification system, we will close our main operating rooms. These rooms will remain closed until we are confident that they are clear of Aspergillus.
We continue to postpone or divert some surgical cases and move others to our Bellevue campus. We will continue to perform some cases in areas of our hospital that have been determined to be clear of Aspergillus, like our cardiac catheterization facility.
If patients and families have questions, we invite them to call us at 206-987-1061 or 866-987-1061. They can also find more information on our website here: https://www.seattlechildrens.org/patients-families/aspergillus/"
For Colby and his family, they do want answers, but most importantly, they want to know if this fungus in the air will have any impacts on his health.
Colby is set to go to Seattle on Thursday for testing.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
