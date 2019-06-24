BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) - A Beaverton business may have to close its doors as city redevelopment plans move forward.
Travis Diskin, the owner of the Curiosities Vintage Mall on SW Beaverdam Road, told FOX 12 he just got a letter from the City of Beaverton stating that his month-to-month lease is being terminated for redevelopment.
That means he, and the 60 independent vendors who sell their goods at the shop, have to pack up and get out.
“We knew that since the city had bought the property about a year ago there would be something happening, but 60-days notice to move a business that’s been here for 7 years is just not possible,” Diskin said.
“We want them to stay, but just not in that particular location,” Cheryl Twete, said the City of Beaverton’s Community Development Director.
Twete told FOX 12 the city was only required to give 30-days notice, but gave Diskin 60.
Additionally, she says the city is working to help him find another location to open in partnership with the city’s Economic Development Team.
“They are an important and thriving small business entity here, we know they’re a draw in our community, so our goal is to help them land in a good place and continue to do businesses here,” she added.
Twete says the site is part of an area known as The Round, which Beaverton has been working to re-develop in phases since the 1990’s.
In the short term, the site is expected to become temporary parking for nearby development. Within a year-and-a-half to two years, she says construction should be underway for a new mixed-use site there.
But Diskin isn’t closing up quietly.
He started a new website called savethepeaks.com to gather petition signatures and is asking supporters to join him at the store at 5:00 p.m. Tuesday to walk together to the 5:30 p.m. Beaverton City Council meeting across the street to voice their concerns.
“These midcentury buildings are being knocked off one by one and people are going to really regret losing this architecture in the long term,” Diskin said.
The item is not on the official city agenda, but time for public comment on a range of issues will be allowed.
