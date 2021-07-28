TOKYO (KPTV) - Jade Carey, an incoming gymnast for Oregon State University, will replace superstar Simone Biles on Team USA in the Olympics gymnastics all around finals.

The 21-year-old Phoenix native signed a letter of intent for OSU in 2017, but deferred and spent two years traveling the globe in an effort to pile up enough points on the World Cup circuit to earn an individual nominative spot on Team USA, meaning she would be in the Olympics but technically not be part of the four-woman U.S. team.

She won gold in the vault and floor competitions in the 2020 Melbourne World Cup and the 2019 Doha World Cup and Baku World Cup. Carey now finds herself in the final after Biles withdrew from competition to focus on her mental well-being.

Carey posted the second-best score on vault and the third-best on floor during qualifying, earning trips to the event finals in the process. Now, she's competing for an all-around medal while replacing the athlete considered the greatest of all-time in the sport.

"After the 2017 World Championships is when I had my breakthrough moment," Carey said. "Winning silver on vault and floor really boosted my confidence and made me realize the Olympics is something I could go for."

She enrolled in classes at OSU in 2020, but still hasn't competed as a Beaver. According to OSU, she'll compete Thursday at 3:50 a.m. Pacific time.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.