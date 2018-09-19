WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A Washington County non-profit animal rescue says zoning regulations and a new exotic animal ban that went into effect earlier this week may force them to move.
The organization, called Walk on the Wild Side, takes exotic animals to different places to help educate the public about them. The organization has been featured at different events, including the Rose Festival.
Steve Higgs, one of the organization's owners, says they have appealed a zoning violation by the county and are waiting to see what will happen.
At the same time, they are looking at options to possibly relocate to Marion County, Higgs says.
It was in 2016 that the non-profit moved from the Canby-area following a three-year battle with Clackamas County officials over zoning issues and code violations.
Now, two years later, they are facing the same battle, but in a different county.
“We’ve never had an animal escape, never had anybody injured," Higgs said.
He says most of the animals, including a lion, a tiger and a bear, have been rescued and are used to help teach others about their dwindling habitat and way of life.
“Most of these animals can’t go back to the wild, because there is no wild," Higgs said.
Washington County contends the exotic animals being kept on the property off Highway 26 were not approved when it comes to land use. They also say the property the non-profit is on is zoned as farm land. Higgs says they have hay, farm animals, and even produce tiger manure. He adds the tiger manure is used to deter coyotes and other predators in places like sheep pastures.
"They don’t consider that farming so, I guess that was one of the things we were hoping was going to save us," Higgs said.
This latest battle has been going on since March of 2016. A hearings officer found in June the organization was in violation of three county codes. Higgs is appealing that decision.
"Every way we turn, they try and come up with something that will counter what we are trying to do that is good," Higgs said.
Washington County did enact a ban on exotic animals. It went into effect Monday. There are exemptions, one of them is being a place accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums. Higgs says they are in the process of trying to get an accreditation.
