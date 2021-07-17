Game Hog Creek Fire in Tillamook State Forest remains at 135 acres

TILLAMOOK COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – The Game Hog Creek Fire burning near Forests Grove remains at 135 on Saturday, according to the Oregon Department of Forestry.

On Saturday, ODF briefly closed access to Hagg Lake while helicopters picked up water to drop it onto spots in the steep terrain of the Elk Creek drainage where the blaze is located. The fire remains entirely within the Tillamook State Forest. A second-hand crew arrived and increased the fire personnel to about 100, according to fire officials.

Tillamook State Forest remains open to visitors, but they are told to expect smoke in the area.

Drift Creek, Idiot Creek forest roads, and the Fear and Loaming mountain bike trail remain closed due to fire activity. The Rogers Camp trailhead is also closed as it is being used as a staging area for firefighters.

Highway 6 and 26 to the coast remain. No evacuations are associated with this fire.