PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A gang member is facing charges for allegedly killing a man to increase his standing in the gang, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Oregon.
Javier Fernando Hernandez, 23, was arrested in 2016 in connection with the murder of 21-year-old Kyle Polk. Polk died in 2015 after officers found him with traumatic injuries near Southeast 112th Avenue and Division Street. Lifesaving efforts were not successful and Polk died at the scene, according to police.
Cynthia Anne Scholer, of Vancouver, was also arrested in connection with Polk’s death.
Hernandez, a member of the Hoover Criminal Gang, is facing charges of murder in aid of racketeering, using and carrying a firearm during a crime of violence, and causing the death of Polk through the use of a firearm, the attorney’s office says.
Murder in aid of racketeering carries a maximum sentence of death or life in prison.
According to the attorney’s office, Hernandez murdered Polk to maintain and increase his position in the Hoover Criminal Gang. The gang is engaged in racketeering activities in California, Oregon, Washington and elsewhere, the attorney’s office says.
Gang members are known to participate in acts of violence including murder, assault, robbery, sex trafficking and the distribution of narcotics, according to the attorney’s office.
