LONGVIEW, WA (KPTV) – A fire that started in a garage and spread to a home in Longview early Friday morning was likely caused by fireworks, according to firefighters.
Just after 2:30 a.m., members of the Longview Fire Department responded to a fire in the 300 block of Douglas Street.
Crews said that power lines were down at the scene and the fire burned two cars and a motorcycle in the garage and spread to a home.
No injuries were reported, and the scene was cleared at around 4:40 a.m.
LFD said the fire was likely caused by fireworks and an investigation has been launched.
