WASHOUGAL, WA (KPTV) - A fire destroyed a garage in Washougal Wednesday morning.
Camas-Washougal Fire Department was called out to a fire in the 3300 block of G Street at about 11 a.m.
When crews arrived to the scene, they found a fire in a large detached garage.
Officials said initial suppression attempts were not successful due to the age of the building and the heavy fire load of vehicles and equipment.
A defensive strategy was adopted and the fire was eventually extinguished.
Officials said the building suffered a partial roof collapse.
No injuries were reported.
Some contents in the garage are a total loss, while other contents suffered significant smoke and water damage, according to officials.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
