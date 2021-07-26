Garage destroyed by two-alarm fire in Camas, no injuries reported

CAMAS, WA (KPTV) - A two-alarm fire destroyed a garage and damaged a home in Camas Sunday evening, according to the Camas-Washougal Fire Department.
Crews were called out to a house fire in the area of Northwest 41st Circle and Northwest Sierra Drive just before 11 p.m. First crews on scene found a fully-involved garage fire that was threatening the three-story home attached by a breezeway. Officials said a second alarm was requested and additional crews from Vancouver Fire Department and East County Fire & Rescue responded.
The garage and its contents are considered a total loss. Officials said there was minor fire spread to the home and attic, resulting in smoke and water damage. People were home when the fire started and were able to make it out safely.
Officials said the homeowner reported that they had recently cleaned a barbecue and placed the ashes in a metal container in the garage. It it not known at this time if that was the cause of the fire. Investigators are working to determine the exact cause.
