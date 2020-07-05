Garage fire in NE Portland started by improperly disposed fireworks

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Portland Fire & Rescue says improperly disposed of fireworks started a garage fire.
It happened early Sunday at a home on Northeast 127th Place and Oregon Street.
The fire damaged the outside of the garage, as well as the roof.
The Oregon State Fire Marshal’s Office recommends soaking used fireworks in a bucket of water for at least 15 minutes.
They also recommend not putting them near a building.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation.
