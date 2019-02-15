RIDGEFIELD, WA (KPTV) – Motorcycles, a motorhome, and multiple vintage vehicles were destroyed after flames ripped through a person’s garage late Friday morning.
Clark County Fire & Rescue responded to the fire in the large three bay garage just before 11:30 a.m.
The forty-by-fifty-foot garage is in the 33000 block of Northwest Pekin Ferry Drive and is connected to a house, fire officials said. The house was not damaged.
According to firefighters, the owner allowed friends to work on their vehicles in the garage. No one was hurt.
Vehicles lost in the fire include a 1950s Chevy pickup and a mid-vintage Chevy.
Clark County Fire & Rescue says the garage’s roof caved in during the fire. Investigators aren’t sure yet what sparked the blaze and haven’t released an estimate of total damages.
