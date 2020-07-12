LONGVIEW, WA (KPTV) – Firefighters say a garbage can fire spread to a detached garage early Sunday.
Just after midnight, the Longview Fire Department was dispatched to a garbage can/Dumpster fire near 16th Avenue and Nichols Boulevard. While firefighters were responding, the 911 center received a second call saying the fire was spreading to a nearby garage.
When crews arrived, they were greeted by Longview police officers, who advised that the fire was in the alley between 16th and 17th avenues and was visible from Nichols Boulevard.
Firefighters stretched hand lines down the alley to the detached two-car garage, which was burning on the exterior. Crews say the fire was spreading to the interior of the garage through the eves.
Crews were able to bring the fire under control in about 10 minutes. They say the garage was serving primarily as a storage room and several pieces of stereo type electronics equipment were damaged.
The fire is under investigation. Officers advised the fire investigator that a group of young adults were seen in the immediate area just before the fire.
According to Longview Fire, the fire started in the refuse container, which was against the garage. Fires that originate inside refuse containers generally start one of three ways: items inside react and spontaneously heat, something hot or smoldering is discarded, or the fire is intentionally set.
Longview Fire recommends that garbage and recycle bins maintain a distance of 3 feet from any home, structure or combustible surface.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.