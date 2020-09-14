Garbage, recycling, compost collection delayed in Portland due to hazardous air quality

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Residential garbage, recycling, and compost collection will be delayed this week due to hazardous air quality, according to the Portland Bureau of Planning and Sustainability.
The bureau says residents from Sept. 14 through 18 should leave their carts out and they will be picked up as soon as it is safe to do so, with collection possibly occurring on Saturday.
“Garbage and compost will be prioritized, so there is a chance recycling won’t be emptied until next week,” according to the bureau.
Customers with questions are urged to call their garbage and recycling company.
