PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A garbage truck driver escaped uninjured after power lines fell onto the vehicle in northeast Portland.
The crash happened on Northeast 148th Avenue between Northeast Sandy Boulevard and Northeast Mason Street just after 6 a.m. Thursday.
PGE said the garbage truck driver ran into a power pole and lines, which brought the lines down onto the truck.
Portland Fire said the driver was told to stay inside the vehicle until crews arrived to de-energize the lines. The driver was extracted safely.
PGE would like to remind people to wait for crews to arrive and ensure lines are not charged before getting out of a vehicle trapped by power lines.
PGE crews responded to the scene and made repairs.
Northeast 148th was closed to traffic while the repairs were made.
