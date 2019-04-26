EUGENE, OR (KPTV) - Garth Brooks has set the record for the largest paid attendance at Autzen Stadium, according to show organizers.
Tickets went on sale Friday for the June 29 show and quickly sold out.
Organizers said 60,000 tickets were sold, marking a record for the stadium in Eugene, which is best known as the home field for the Oregon Ducks football team.
The event will be the first time Brooks headlines a show in Eugene. It is also his first Oregon show in four years.
Tickets sold for a total of $94.95.
