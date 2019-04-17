EUGENE, OR (KPTV) – A country superstar is coming to Oregon this summer.
Fresh off his sixth win of Entertainer of the Year at the CMA Awards, Garth Brooks will perform at Autzen Stadium on Saturday, June 29 for his Stadium Tour.
The concert will mark the first time Brooks has ever performed in Eugene and his first time in Oregon in over four years.
Brooks is the best-selling solo artist in U.S. history, having sold more than 148 million albums in his career.
Tickets for the concert in Eugene will go on sale Friday, April 26, at 10 a.m. at Ticketmaster.com/GarthBrooks.
Each customer is limited to eight tickets per purchase. Tickets will not be available to buy at Autzen Stadium.
Tickets will cost $83.70 with the following fees: a $3 facility fee, a $1 bond fee and a $7.25 service charge. The total for each ticket comes out to $94.95.
