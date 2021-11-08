Gresham Police are looking for three men they say stabbed a gas station attendant in Gresham on Sunday.

GRESHAM, Ore. (KPTV) – Gresham police are looking for three men they said stabbed a gas station attendant on Sunday around 8:30 p.m.

Police said the men were Hispanic and stabbed the attendant at the Mobil gas station on Northeast Burnside Street and North Main Avenue. The victim was stabbed in his arms and stomach but is expected to be okay.

Police have not released the victim’s name.

Police said this is likely gang-related or a case of mistaken identity.

No arrests have been made.

