PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – A gas station clerk suffered a minor injury in a shooting in northeast Portland early Saturday morning, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

Portland police assembles new team dedicated to lowering gun violence PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - In response to the striking wave of gun violence across Portland, the Portland Police Bureau has assembled a new team …

PPB said just before 3 a.m. on Saturday, officers responded to Northeast Fremont Street and Northeast Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard. When they arrived, they found shell casings in the parking lot of a Chevron.

Police said two buildings were hit. They said a clerk inside the Chevron convenience store suffered a minor injury to the eye from shattering glass.

Police said they don’t know of any victims or suspects in the shooting. PPB said evidence was collected and it is continuing to investigate