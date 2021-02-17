Gasoline stations struggle to meet demand during power outage

AUMSVILLE, OR (KPTV) – For days, some have been without power around the region, leading to an increase in the need for gasoline.
People are using it to power things like generators, and the demand at times has been too much for some gas stations.
In Aumsville, the Chevron gas station was one of only two businesses open in the small town that had lost power. Many in the small community and neighboring areas were starting to see electricity back on Tuesday, but some others are still in the dark.
“The local community will come in the evening, with like five, six gas cans, like big ones at a time and fill up, and that will get them through one day,” Mindy Kaur said. “Then they’ll come back tomorrow and do the same thing again.
The gas station receive another shipment to resupply overnight, but the station says the gas there has been going fast.
FOX 12 also heard about other gas stations around the region running out of fuel for short periods of time or unable to provide service briefly because of the storm.
Thankfully there are also plenty of gas stations that have been able to remain open and provide customers with their need for fuel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.